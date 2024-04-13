B. Riley Increases Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Price Target to $1.70

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $1.20 to $1.70 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $1.50 target price (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at 1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $862.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.56. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 1.60.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,758,439 shares of company stock worth $57,576,503. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $157,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

