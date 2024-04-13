Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.05 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

