Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 902.0 days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
Shares of BLHEF stock remained flat at $155.00 during trading hours on Friday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $164.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.03.
Bâloise Company Profile
