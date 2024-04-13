Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 902.0 days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

Shares of BLHEF stock remained flat at $155.00 during trading hours on Friday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $164.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.03.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

