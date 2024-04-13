Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,194,500 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the March 15th total of 8,673,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.9 days.
Banco Santander Price Performance
Shares of BCDRF stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33.
About Banco Santander
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.