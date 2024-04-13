Bank of America Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $194.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $187.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.96.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $182.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.