Bank of America Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

