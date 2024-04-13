Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock remained flat at $8.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

