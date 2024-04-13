Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0947 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

