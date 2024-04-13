Barclays Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $100.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Shares of ILMN opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $232.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 259,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Illumina by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 13,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

