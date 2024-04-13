Barclays Cuts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $40.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 6.1 %

TWST stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,037 shares of company stock valued at $384,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 778,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after acquiring an additional 725,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 901,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 541,327 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.