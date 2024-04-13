Barclays Lowers Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Price Target to $20.00

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

ENLT stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

