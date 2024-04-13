Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,691,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.