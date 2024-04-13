Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $114.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

