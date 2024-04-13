Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

