Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 289 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 289 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.36.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $18.67 on Friday, reaching $663.35. The company had a trading volume of 469,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,331. The business’s 50-day moving average is $623.25 and its 200 day moving average is $547.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $399.48 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

