Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after buying an additional 536,661 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after buying an additional 207,366 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 155,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,853. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.47.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

