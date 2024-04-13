BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 173.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

