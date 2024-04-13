Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 11.7 %

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $5.50 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

