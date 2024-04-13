Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 2.4%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.51. 27,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 144,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Better Choice Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

