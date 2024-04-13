Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $669.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.07. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 669.72%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II and phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

