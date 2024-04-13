BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.76.

BILL opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in BILL by 11.8% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 41.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,234,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

