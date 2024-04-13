BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
Shares of BOPCF remained flat at $0.92 on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.
About BioPharma Credit
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioPharma Credit
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.