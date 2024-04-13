BioRem (CVE:BRM) Shares Up 25.9%

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.80. 130,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 28,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

BioRem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.94.

BioRem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioRem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.