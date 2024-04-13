Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,280 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $220.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.88. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

