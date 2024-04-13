Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 639.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ADI opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $204.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.