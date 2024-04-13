Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 351.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Xylem stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

