Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

