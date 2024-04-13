Bitcoiva (BCA) One Day Volume Hits $476,367.39

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $147.59 million and $476,367.39 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $9.20 or 0.00013670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,288.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $531.49 or 0.00789878 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00115199 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000349 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.14278702 USD and is down -15.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $570,914.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

