BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $158,075.02 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001032 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000855 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

