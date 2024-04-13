BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Holdings Lifted by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 887.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 172,158 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 179,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,987. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

