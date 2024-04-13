BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,048,000 after acquiring an additional 104,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BlackRock by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,544,000 after buying an additional 307,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $22.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $763.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $808.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.13.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

