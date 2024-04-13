BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Crew Energy (TSE:CR) a C$5.25 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price objective on Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.69.

CR stock opened at C$4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$743.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.88. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$3.73 and a one year high of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$90.14 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.5334064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

