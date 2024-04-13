BNP Paribas Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has a $45.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

