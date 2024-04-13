boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on the stock.
boohoo group Price Performance
boohoo group stock opened at GBX 35.30 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.10 ($0.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.86.
About boohoo group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.