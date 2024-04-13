boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 35.30 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.10 ($0.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.86.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

