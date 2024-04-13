Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 3.24% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $537,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after buying an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after buying an additional 273,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $144.09. 553,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average is $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

