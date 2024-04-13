Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.30.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $4,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,566,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $4,794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,566,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

