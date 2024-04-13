Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bravo Mining Stock Down 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:BRVMF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908. Bravo Mining has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.
About Bravo Mining
