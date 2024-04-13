British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.50

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.01).

British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.50. The stock has a market cap of £215.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,358.33 and a beta of 0.01.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

