Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Britvic Price Performance
Britvic stock remained flat at $20.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. Britvic has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.
About Britvic
