Broadstone Net Lease’s (BNL) Peer Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

BNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a sell rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 139.02%.

Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease

In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

