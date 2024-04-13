Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price at $111.00

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.87 on Monday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

