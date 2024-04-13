Brookfield’s (BN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of BN stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

