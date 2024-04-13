Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Buzzi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $18.40 during trading on Friday. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $20.55.
About Buzzi
