Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT Raised to $16.25 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) had its price target upped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $12.75 to $16.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BYRN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In related news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $62,904.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

