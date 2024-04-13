Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 143 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.07.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded down $10.88 on Friday, reaching $674.81. The stock had a trading volume of 594,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,652. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $680.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.