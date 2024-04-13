Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,217,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 597,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 57.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 426,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of MANU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.71. 748,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

