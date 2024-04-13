Byrne Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,979,000 after acquiring an additional 109,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,501,000 after acquiring an additional 94,919 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 940,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of MDC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 1,478,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,087. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

