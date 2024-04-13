Byrne Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plug Power by 87.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $211,176,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after buying an additional 718,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,644,000 after buying an additional 282,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,360,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,748,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

