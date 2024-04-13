C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $70,174,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after acquiring an additional 306,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,184,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,712,000 after acquiring an additional 284,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 743,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,325. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

