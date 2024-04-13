C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,041 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,482,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,227,000 after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

